Flagstick Podcast Episode #13 – CP Women’s Open Media Day – Brooke Henderson, Lorie Kane, and Tournament Director Ryan Paul

It’s a jam-packed show this week as Jeff and Scott record after attending the CP Women’s Open Media Day at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Before they get deep into that they cover off some chatter about the Alexander of Tunis Championship, update you on the progress on Kurtis Barkley and his latest results in Ireland on the G4D (Golf For Disabled) Tour, and share some news on the latest Ontario Golf Hall of Fame induction announcements, including an award for somebody familiar.

We give you some details from our day at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club including the some news on players commitments for the 2022 CP Women’s Open and a first-hand look at the golf course that had more than 1100 trees decimated by a storm in late May.

Kevin Haime shows you how to minimize your wrist action in the swing and we take a closer look at the Srizon ZX-7 irons in product Watch.

In the Back Nine we have sit down interviews with CP Women’s Open Tournament Director Ryan Paul, the legendary Lorie Kane, and 11-time LPGA TOUR winner Brooke Henderson.

This episode is brought to you by Cleveland Golf/Srixon Golf Canada (Mint Green Group) with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #13 – CP Women’s Open Media Day – Interviews with Ryan Paul, Brooke Henderson & Lorie Kane

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in thirty-three countries and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

