Flagstick Podcast Episode #14: The Gist of Lists – Let’s Talk About Golf Course Rankings

It’s that time of year when golf course ranking lists begin to appear all over the world.

Of course, what you think about them and their merit is up to you, but we take the time on the Back 9 this week to have a spirited discussion on the topic. Do they hold merit, are they misunderstood by golfers, courses, and marketers, and what value do they have beyond being the centre of debate? We give our take based on years of experience around them and trying to run an opinion-based rating from readers through the years.

On the Front 9 we catch you up with the latest Ottawa Valley, Ontario, and Quebec golf tournament news, and in Product Watch we talk about some of our favourite styles of golf books, with some examples of ones we have enjoyed through the years.

On the Lesson Tee, Kevin and Jake Haime explore “bounce” on wedges and its role in helping you to hit better chips and pitches.

This episode is brought to you by Cleveland Golf/Srixon Golf Canada (Mint Green Group) with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #14

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube.

