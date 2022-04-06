Flagstick Podcast – Episode #2 Is Golf Season Here? (Guest: Carol Ann Baxter)

As we creep closer to a full-on outdoor golf season in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec, we’re back with another episode full of regional golf talk, and plenty more.

We get started with some updates on the local golf facilities and opening dates, work into news on some golf events in our region, and even have some updates on local golfers and their recent tournament play.

Scott and Jeff then explore the current business enviroment for golf and surmise what 2022 may have in store.

It also happens to be Masters week (easy to tell from Scott’s coat if you catch the podcast on YouTube) so we pick some favourites, ponder whether Tiger Woods will play, and have a look at the Canadians in the field for this year.

For our feature interview, Carol Ann Baxter is our guest. The owner of Archie’s in Cornwall, Ontario and the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone talks about her history in golf, how she and her team are adapting their business each year, and shares details on what is in store for 2022 for the golf professionals of the region. She’s always a delight to talk to and has a wide perspective on golf that you should find interesting.

In Product Watch we take a look at the newest direction in golf grips from Golf Pride and on the Lesson Tee with Kevin Haime he provides some backswing insight garnered from working with G.E.A.R.S. 3D Motion Capture.

Thank you to episode sponsor TaylorMade Golf Canada and segment sponsors, Greensmere Golf & Country Club and Metcalfe Golf Club.

