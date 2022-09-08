Flagstick Podcast Episode #20: Fall Golf – What We Love, Where to Play, and How to Adjust, plus Pendrith Chosen For Presidents Cup

Fall Golf is nearly upon us so rather than ignore the topic and the potential end of the golf season in part of the world, we are embracing it with a Back Nine discussion about the topic. We share what we like and don’t like about golf at this time of year, adjustments golfers should make with their equipment, and highlight some golf courses in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec that provide a scenic backdrop at this time of year.

In the Front Nine we wrap up the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Intersectionals, the final Race to the Capital One Cup standings for the PLAY Golf Junior Tour, and look ahead to the Flagstick Two-Ball Championship.

In the Lesson Tee with the Kevin Haime Golf School, Jake Haime show you how to improve your pitch shots with the help of a hanger, and we also have a glance at the new golf shoe lines from ECCO Golf.

This episode is brought to you by PING Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #20

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in forty-six countries who have downloaded episodes and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

