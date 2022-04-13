Flagstick Podcast Episode #3 – Three’s A Charm? The Masters Wrap-Up

Golfers everywhere are fired up after the playing of The Masters and that includes Jeff and Scott.

This show is chock full of analysis and discussion from the first men’s major championship of the season, following all the storylines and providing our thoughts on them. That includes the victory and potential for Scottie Scheffler, the turn of events for Cam Smith, the continued fine play of Corey Conners, and, of course, the return of Tiger Woods.

This somehow leads into a putting, and equipment discussion, including the discussion of potential future limitations.

Based on our Flagstick.com Web Poll we discuss the prevalence of online golf betting and if it will make an impact on actual play on the course.

We also have a look at the field for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open qualifying and the entrants, including an 11 year-old Canadian.

With the Flagstick Open already sold out, we bring you details on another event we will be hosting later this season, the Flagstick Two-Ball Championships at Brockville Country Club. We might even give you a glimpse of the storied trophy that will go to the overall winner.

The Lesson Tee with Kevin Haime brings you a downswing drill and the Product Watch segment takes us into a deep discussion on push carts, including a new model from a category leader, Sun Mountain.

We also bring you the latest information on golf course openings in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

As always, it’s a fun show with plenty of great information and opinions, but no shortage of laughs.

Thank you to episode sponsor TaylorMade Golf Canada and segment sponsors, Greensmere Golf & Country Club and Metcalfe Golf Club.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #3 – The Masters Wrap-Up & Much More

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in seven countries and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

