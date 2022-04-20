Flagstick Podcast Episode #4 – Is Nine Fine? Nine Hole Golf Courses and The Fit In The Golf Industry (and more)

We’ve got nine holes on our mind this week. No, not playing nine but talking about the concept of playing nine holes instead of eighteen and exploring why from people frown upon it, or nine holes courses in general.

We chat a little about the advantages, discuss how they shaped our own golf careers, and reference some of the better ones we have played though the years. Also on the agenda for Scott & Jeff this week: the growing trend of golf courses having their own alcoholic beverages, the shifting preferences in golf shoe styles, the addition of more junior golf tournament opportunities in Eastern Ontario, and we take a look at the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour schedule and venues for 2022.

On the Lesson Tee, Kevin Haime gives insight on using the ground for more power in the golf swing, and for Product Watch we spotlight a device that promises insight into your wrist angles during your golf swing and putting stroke – HackMotion.

Thank you to episode sponsor TaylorMade Golf Canada and segment sponsors, Greensmere Golf & Country Club and Metcalfe Golf Club.

Flagstick Podcast #4 – Is Nine Fine?

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube.

Rideau Lakes G&CC, Photo: Scott MacLeod

