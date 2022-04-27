Flagstick Podcast Episode #5 – The Brand Name Game in Golf

It’s another fun show this week as we introduce and explore some of the stories you will find on Flagstick.com. They include spotlighting new college golf teams in Ontario, an update on Canadian golfers involved in a tragic accident six weeks ago, the lost Stanley Thompson-designed Hillcrest Golf Club and the story that took two years to unearth, and a golfer who is looking to shoot his age or better and has done it more than 100 times.

We also reveal some new Flagstick merchandise, Kevin Haime shows you how to dial in your stance width, and in Product Watch we look at a new book that will commemorate the biggest golf event in the world.

In the balance of the show we take on the topic of branding in golf (equipment, etc) and how companies build bonds with golfers, and why those golfers make the brands choices they do. We’ll lean on three decades of marketing experience to take on the discussion, sharing insight on how things have changes, and stayed the same, through the years.

This episode is brought to you by TaylorMade Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast: Episode #5

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in thirteen countries and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

