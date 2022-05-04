Flagstick Podcast Episode #6 – What Are The Tees For Me, Laser Rangefinders, and Tune Your Putting Aim

As usual there is plenty on our minds this week as the golf season continues to roll on in our home base of Eastern Ontario.

We bring you news this week about a new job opening with Golf Ontario, a new golf league program involving The Marshes and the Ottawa Valley Golf Association, a new F&B option at an Ottawa-area practice facility, and updates on the play of Kurtis Barkley, a Canadian playing in England on the new G4D Tour.

On the Back Nine we have a wandering conversation of how to go about choosing the tee box you play at the golf course. We consider the past stereotypes, the implications of the choices, and an evolving system that could help you enjoy your next game of golf that much more.

On the Lesson Tee with the Kevin Haime Golf School, Kevin and Jake Haime show you how to tune your aim with your putter.

We finish off the episode with a dicussion about laser rangefinders and focus in on one for our Product Watch – the Blue Tees 3 Max.

Flagstick Podcast – Episode #6

