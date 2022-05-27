Flagstick Podcast Episode #9 – Running On Empty

Yes, we’re a couple days late hitting the publish button on this episode but, believe me, it’s with good reason. A catastrophic storm hit parts of Ontario on the May long weekend and that interrupted a few things. That included power and internet service at our offices.

Thankfully that has been resolved and here we are.

That storm also impacted the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas but we managed to complete play and crown a winner. Brennan Smith, the repeat champion, sat down with Scott after the victory for the feature interview in this episode.

We also share plenty of news from the week, including details on how the big storm impacted many golf courses and events, some Golf Ontario news as they hosted their Spring Junior Classics, details on the OVGA Scramble, the PLAY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR season-opener, and another endorsement deal for an Eastern Ontario touring pro.

On the Lesson Tee with Kevin Haime, he looks at tightening the backswing turn, and in Product Watch we have a look at some new golf shoes with a “champion” pedigree.

We may be a little tuckered from a long week, but Episode #9 of the Flagstick Podcast is here. Enjoy!

Flagstick Podcast Episode #9

