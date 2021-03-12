Flagstick Signs On As Official Media Partner of the PLAY Junior Golf Tour

Ottawa, Ontario – Jeff Bauder, President of the Bauder Media Group, publishers of Flagstick Golf Magazine and Flagstick.com, has announced that they have reached an agreement with Chris Veltkamp of the PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) to become the official media partner with the Eastern Ontario-based junior golf circuit.

“We have watched the growth of the PJGT tour and appreciate what they are doing for the development of golf in this region,” shared Bauder about the new alliance. “In the last twenty-five years we have been involved in many initiatives to foster long-term interest in the game and partnering with the PJGT is another great fit that aligns with our values. We look forward to amplifying what they are doing for young golfers, bringing more attention to their events and programs, and shining a spotlight on the many young golfers who are making golf an active part of their lives.”

Now headed into their 8th season, the PJGT has blossomed from 25 members and four events in 2014 to more than 420 members in 2020. They have a schedule of 20 events planned for the year ahead.

“The PJGT is a platform that fosters the development and growth of all junior golfers, which doesn’t happen without supporting partners that have a similar vision,” said PJGT Tour Founder and President, Chris Veltkamp. Bringing on Flagstick as our official media partner will further add to the opportunities our junior players and families are offered, to grow as players and create memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. It is an honour and exciting time to add Flagstick to the PJGT family.”

The 2021 PJGT Tournament schedule will debut today and can be found at this link.

