Eagle Creek To Host 2021 Start of Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour

Next week PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals will see their first tournament action this year on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour. On Monday, June 14th, their Spring Open, sponsored by COBRA PUMA Golf, will be hosted by the on the Ken Venturi-designed Eagle Creek golf course in Dunrobin, Ontario.

The Spring Open event has not been contested since 2019 because of COVID restrictions and based on the draw; competition in both the main and senior divisions should be fierce.

Two-time defending Spring Open Champion Bill Minkhorst from the Prescott Golf Club is back to defend his title and in the senior division PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro will defend his title.

2019 Tournament Winner Bill Minkhorst with Dominik Boucher and PGA of Ottawa Executive-Director Carol Ann Baxter (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

2019 PGA of Ottawa Spring Open Senior Champion Bob Flaro with Carol Ann Baxter and Dominik Boucher (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Unknown is how well these PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals will play as they have had to work hard at their courses just to get them open, so many have not seen much on-course action. Based on conversations with a few of the competitors they are looking forward to a game of golf and also seeing and catching up with a few of their fellow professionals.

Good luck to all competitors participating in the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Spring Open on the Flagstick.com Players Tour. That includes three applicants for the Zone who are attempting their Play Ability Test that will allow them to enter the PGA of Canada apprenticeship program.

We’ll have a full report at the conclusion of the tournament.

The draw, leaderboard, and results are/will be accessible at this link.

