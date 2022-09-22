Flagstick Podcast Episode #21 – A Look at The Presidents Cup & Regional News Round-up

It’s a big week in golf with the return of the Presidents Cup and we take some time to preview the event, including what we like about it, what we are watching for this week, who we’d like to pair up with ourselves for a match, and what the future of this event might be.

On the Front Nine there is no shortage of Eastern Ontario golf news to catch up on, including updates from the Flagstick Two-Ball Championship. the OVGA, the PGA of Ottawa, the Gordon Cup, and news on junior and college players from the region finding sucess around North America.

Jake Haime joins us to show how you can improve your driving and we take a look at a training aid for putting that you can use indoors and outdoors.

This episode is brought to you by PING Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #21

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in forty-six countries who have downloaded episodes and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

