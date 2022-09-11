Folco & Patterson Win Inaugural Flagstick Two-Ball Championship

Adam Folco (Brockville CC) and Phil Patterson (Prescott GC) established a big lead on day one of the inaugural Flagstick Two-Ball Championship and would not let up as they coasted to victory on Sunday at the Brockville Country Club.

The two very decorated players earned 53 points in round one of the combined stableford format after they posted scores of 68 and 70, respectively.

That created a 23-point gap between themselves and their nearest pursuers for the overall title and the Stanley Thompson Trophy, Hugh Hammond and Alistair Hart, both members of the host course.

On day two, it was more of the same from Folco and Patterson as they added 48 more points to bring their total to a whopping 101 for the weekend, earning them the title by 43 shots over Jeremy Boyd and Mike O’Reilly.

“We putted well. We made a lot of putts and not a lot of mistakes,” commented Folco who is a 7-time club champion at Brockville Country Club. “We didn’t make a double bogey all weekend long,” he added. “It was a fun tournament.”

Jeremy Boyd & Mike O’Reilly

Division 1

For their efforts, Boyd and O’Reilly won the Division 1 title. Earning second in the flight was the team of Owen and Henry Logan while Owen Rigg and Louis Tremblay took the third place finish.

Allistair Hart & Hugh Hammond

Division 2

Division 2 provided a heated battle between a pair of teams that came down to the very final hole. Hugh Hammond and Allistair Hart closed with two big pars that allows them to slip past the father and son team of Ken and Hayden Underhill by just a single point. Bill Crowe and Bill Hurley took the bronze position.

Matt Ward & Shane Melcher

Division 3

Shane Melcher and Matt Ward of the host course combined for twenty-six points to clearly take the third division by fifteen points. They surpassed Scott Garrett and Bill Stiles who earned second place, while Joshua Brault and Bradlee Nemeth worked their way into the third spot.

—

Flagstick Publisher and Tournament Director Jeff Bauder felt it was a positive first Flagstick Two-Ball Championship.

“I was really pleased with how the weekend went. The comments were great from the players about the format, and everything went very smoothly.”

“The condition of the course was impeccable,” added Bauder, “and the entire staff were very accommodating. We could not have felt more welcome. Thank you to all those who came out to play this week from all over Ontario, from Windsor to Timmins. We are looking forward to building this relationship with the Brockville Country Club, attracting more players, and building the stature of this event in the future. Thank you to all those who came out to play this week from all over Ontario, from Windsor to Timmins.”

Flagstick would to like to thank all the staff at the Brockville Country Club for the support, as well as event sponsors Levelwear Golf, Mint Green Group (Cleveland Golf/ Srixon Golf Canada), Blue Tees, and Sundog Eyewear.

Full Results

