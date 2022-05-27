FootJoy Forges Partnership With Jessica Korda

There always has to be a first for there to be a second, and Jessica Korda has broken ground with a head-to-toe feal with FootJoy.

It was announced today that the six-time winner on the LPGA TOUR will be the first athlete on her circuit to have a partnership with FootJoy that will see her wearing their shoes, full-line women’s golf apparel, and golf glove.

While many LPGA tour professionals like Ariya and Maya Jutanugarn, Brittany Lincicome, Austin Ernst, Bronte Law (among many) already use a glove and shoes from the company, Korda is the first to sport the apparel.

“I’m super excited to be part of the FootJoy team going forward and honored to be the first LPGA player to represent the brand from head to toe,” said Korda in a release from FootJoy.

“I spend a lot of time figuring out what shoes and apparel are best for my game and to work with a company that only focuses on the game of golf is such an awesome advantage. They really understand my needs as a player.”

The 29-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, has risen to prominence as a notable face of golf, not only in the United States but around the world as a the winner of golf title across the globe.

The three-time Solheim Cup team member had her most recent win at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Not surprisingly, this commitment to determining the best products for her game has led Korda to be a fixture amongst the game’s elite players.

In her development as a player, Jessica has learned much about what works for her in order to perform her best and she feels that this partnership is the right fit, literally, when it comes to shoes and apparel.

“It’s so great to work with this incredible team, and there are just so many options which is one of the coolest things. It’s not just one shoe for every type of player.”

“My swing is so feel-oriented and it honestly goes from my feet up, where I can notice things like how firm or soft the ground and can sense any breaks in the greens. That’s where the shot process starts for me and then I make my decisions from there. That’s why footwear is such an important piece of equipment for me.”

“I also focus on how the shoe holds during impact. I need enough stability to hold my foot in place while also allowing me to roll my left foot a little bit.”

Jessica will also be wearing apparel from the Women’s GolfLeisure® line and has been working closely with the team to not only find items that fit her style but also influencing products in the development process based on her experience as a female athlete and one of the best female golfers in the world.

Said Korda: “I really like the materials they use. They’re very flattering, the colors are excellent and everything is so comfortable whether you’re playing golf or wearing them off the course.”

“Like footwear, they just have so many options for women, whether it’s long sleeve, short sleeve, pants, skorts or sun protection items. These are important to golfers, but also women in general.”

Jessica will continue her season shortly at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

