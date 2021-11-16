Product Watch: FootJoy Traditions -Shield Tip

The golf industry is more fashion-forward than ever and a model from FootJoy that has been drawing a lot of eyeballs of late is the Traditions.

Blending old-school styling with street credibility, the best of both worlds makes it appeal to a wide variety of golfers. It has a timeless appearance, especially in the Shield Tip variation.

This genuine leather upper shoes come in three colour-ways, white, grey, and black – making for a tough choice when it comes to getting to to the checkout.

While traditional in appearance they eschew the normal traits affiliated with classics shoes by being lightweight and offering the soft comfort of a foam midsole.

Low profile Pulsar 3.0 spikes provide plenty of traction for even the hardest swingers.

They are backed by a one-year waterproof guarantee and retail for approximately $199.99 in Canada.