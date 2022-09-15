Four Adjustments For Fall – Improve Your Golf Performance

With cooler temperatures soon to be upon us, as well as the additional rain we often see in Fall, there are some adjustment every golfer can make to help improve their performance. Here are four:

Layer Up

We see the mistake all the time. When temperatures get cool come up many players reach for a coat. A lot of times these jackets will be bulky and restrict movement which is not something that is desirable at a time of year when temperatures are cooler and already limiting how far you can hit the golf ball. To solve this, layer up instead.

Start with a base layer that is long sleeved and fits close to your body, add another layer that is cooler and will help you stay ventilated, then add a thin warm layer. And top it off with a shell layer that provides resistance to water. This combination will keep you you warm and dry while still allowing a good range of movement.

Also don’t forget a hat/toque for additional warmth.

Layering your clothing provides warmth while maintaining range of motion

Change Your Shoes

The soft, often wet, and muddy ground of Fall usually results in dodgy levels of traction. That can rob you of the ability to use the ground and the ability to achieve maximum power. It can also lead to extra lateral movement that can compromise your strike of the golf ball. That means it is time to toss the spikeless shoes that are great on firm turf and switch into something with soft spikes for a better connection between you and the earth.

Soft spikes can help your traction levels on soft ground over spikeless shoes

Get Some Bounce into Your Wedges

With Fall comes more rain, resulting in turf that is softer (see shoe section) and promotes more digging as your golf club works through the turf during a swing. This is more prominent in the wedge where you usually have a steeper angle of attack. If the club works down more into the ground that means your strike point for the golf ball will rise on the face, leading to less spin and higher launching shots (due to some technical things I won’t get into here). To maintain the spin and trajectory you are used to, a wedge with a higher bounce amount may be more useful. Also, be sure to always keep the club face both debris and moisture free for more consistent performance.

Sole grinds can aid the effectiveness of a wedge through better turf interaction

Loft Up

We all love the extra yardage we gain in the summer when the ground is harder, and grass is cut tightly. Unfortunately, as the conditions change in Fall, we must rely more on overall carry versus carry + roll to maximize our yardage. For many golfers that means we will need to launch the ball higher. With the advent of adjustable hosels in drivers, fairways, and hybrids, we have an easy solution; just nudge the loft up a degree or so to help alleviate the situation.

Loft adjustments can help maximize carry distance

