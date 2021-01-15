Four Intriguing Kickstarter Golf Projects

Launched eleven years ago, Kickstarter has become an incubator for entrepreneurs. The worldwide crowdfunding site has been a boon for dreamers looking to make their visions come to life. That includes those in the realm of golf.

To date, more than 450,000 projects have been funded through Kickstarter and we recently took a stroll through the site to check in on those that interested us from the golf segment. Some are still gathering backers, while others have launched, and some seem to be in limbo.

All are notable. At least to us. Your opinion may vary.

In any case, here they are.

Roll In One (Game)

A simple dice game with a golf flavour, Roll In One is set to start delivery in August 2021.

The game is intended for up to five players, let’s you design your own “course” and is perfectly portable to accommodate taking to the cottage or on a golf trip.

Annie The Alligator – Golf Children’s Book

PGA of America Professional Chris Plautz wants to introduce children to the positive aspects of golf and a children’s book is his chosen methodology.

“The book addresses how to deal with bullies, how to persevere, how to win with grace, and how to forgive others. These are lessons that are so important, not only in golf, but in life,” says Plautz.

His plans to initially produce 2000 copies of the book is now fully funded.

Rollers – Mini Golf Cocktail Bar

It appears that this very unique bar in Geneva, Switzerland did get open, although it is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bright colourful, and it looks like a whole lot of fun!

Playing9 – Maternity Golf Clothing

Now launched, Playing9 was built on the premise that maternity clothing for active golfers was hard to find.

It appears founder Anna Sabiston was on point as twenty-four backers helped her bring the brand to life, eventually adding Tennis clothing to the line-up.

You can now find the company at www.playingnine.com

