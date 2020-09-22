Kim Locke Earns Highest Honour From Golf Journalists Association of Canada

While his name may not be on the lips of the golfing public, Kim Locke has earned the recognition of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada, for his efforts in Canadian golf media behind the scenes.

Locke, the founder and long-time publisher of SCOREGolf, was recognized with the 2020 Dick Grimm Award at Monday, September 21 during a socially-distanced golf event at the Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario.

Locke was selected by a committee of association Past Presidents, in recognition of four decades on contribution to golf media in Canada.

“It’s truly an honour to be this year’s recipient of the Dick Grimm Award,” said Locke. “When I first broke into the golf media business 40 years ago Dick was extremely influential as a mentor and trusted advisor. He was also a dear close friend who epitomized the game’s values the entirety of his long-distinguished career. My sincere thanks to the Golf Journalists Association of Canada for bestowing me with an award that embodies what Dick Grimm meant to golf right across Canada.”

Named in honour of Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Richard “Dick” Grimm, whose legendary service to the Canadian Open and the Canadian golf industry is unparalleled in Canadian golf history, the Dick Grimm Award is presented annually to those who have made a significant lifetime contribution to Canadian golf.

Under Locke’s leadership since launching as SCORE, Canada’s Golf Magazine in 1980, SCOREGolf has made countless contributions to Canadian golf media including editorial coverage in print, TV and radio, course rankings and platforms for diverse voices across the Canadian golf industry. In January, SCOREGolf was awarded the PGA of Canada’s George Cumming Distinguished Service Award.

“Over the course of his career Kim’s work has contributed immensely to the Canadian golf community,” said David McPherson, GJAC President. “We’re proud to present him with this award in the name of Dick Grimm, whose tireless efforts to promote the game of golf in Canada had so much in common with what SCOREGolf has achieved over the past 40 years.”

Grimm, who passed away in 2014, was a true giant of the game in Canada, and in the world of golf. He was an energetic supporter of GJAC, and the association’s highest annual award is named after him.