Golf Journalists Association of Canada Names 2021 Players of the Year

TORONTO – The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) is proud to announce the golf story of the year, as well as the various Player of the Year awards for the 2021 season.

“GJAC is pleased to recognize Canadian professional and amateur golfers again this year with our year end player and Canadian golf story of the year awards,” said Rick Young, President of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada. “While the game posted record participation numbers it also faced another season of unique challenges due to the pandemic. That included a second straight year of cancellations to the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open, rising operational costs and supply chain issues.”

Without further ado; here is the story of the year and Players of the Year for the 2021 season.

2021 Golf Story of the Year

Covid-19 affects golf both positively and negatively. Both the men’s and women’s Canadian Opens cancelled for the second year in a row but golf courses report record number of rounds played.

Male Professional of the Year – Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Photo: Grant Fraser)

Currently ranked #37 in the world.

Finished T8 at The Masters.

Collected 13 top-20 PGA TOUR finishes

Qualified for the TOUR Championship based on Fedex Cup standing

Female Professional of the Year – Brooke Henderson

Won her 10th career LPGA Tour event at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Was the runner-up at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Finished the season with 12 top-20 finishes.

Noah Steele wins the 2021 Osprey Valley Open (Photo: Brian Decker, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley)

Male Amateur of the Year – Noah Steele

*Turned Pro in November

2nd at the Azalea Invitational

Won the Osprey Valley Open as an amateur and came 2nd at the Brudenell River Classic (both Mackenzie Tour Events)

WAGR before turned pro: 188, WAGR at start of 2021: 129

Monet Chun (Michigan Photography)

Female Amateur of the Year – Monet Chun