Golf Journalists Association of Canada Names 2021 Players of the Year

TORONTO – The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) is proud to announce the golf story of the year, as well as the various Player of the Year awards for the 2021 season.
“GJAC is pleased to recognize Canadian professional and amateur golfers again this year with our year end player and Canadian golf story of the year awards,” said Rick Young, President of the Golf Journalists Association of Canada. “While the game posted record participation numbers it also faced another season of unique challenges due to the pandemic. That included a second straight year of cancellations to the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open, rising operational costs and supply chain issues.”
Without further ado; here is the story of the year and Players of the Year for the 2021 season.
2021 Golf Story of the Year
Covid-19 affects golf both positively and negatively. Both the men’s and women’s Canadian Opens cancelled for the second year in a row but golf courses report record number of rounds played.
Male Professional of the Year – Corey Conners
- Currently ranked #37 in the world.
- Finished T8 at The Masters.
- Collected 13 top-20 PGA TOUR finishes
- Qualified for the TOUR Championship based on Fedex Cup standing
Female Professional of the Year – Brooke Henderson
- Won her 10th career LPGA Tour event at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
- Was the runner-up at the ShopRite LPGA Classic
- Finished the season with 12 top-20 finishes.
Male Amateur of the Year – Noah Steele
- *Turned Pro in November
- 2nd at the Azalea Invitational
- Won the Osprey Valley Open as an amateur and came 2nd at the Brudenell River Classic (both Mackenzie Tour Events)
- WAGR before turned pro: 188, WAGR at start of 2021: 129
Female Amateur of the Year – Monet Chun
- *Currently Sophomore at Michigan
- 5 top-15 finishes in her NCAA debut season, including T2 at the Columbus Regional
- Named Big Ten Freshman of the year
- Finished T2 at the Porter Cup and 2nd at the Ontario Women’s Amateur, which included a course record of 64 in the final round
- Current WAGR: 187, WAGR at Start of 2021: 736