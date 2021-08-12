A Year Delayed But Golf Canada All Abilities Championship Is A Go For 2021

In keeping with a commitment to providing the highest level of competition for amateur golfers of all abilities in the country Golf Canada has announced that the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship will be conducted September 22-24 at Humber Valley Golf Course in Toronto.

The national golf championship will be contested as a 36-hole competition and will feature a maximum of 84 players from across Canada with neurological, intellectual, sensory and physical impairments.



Originally scheduled to launch in 2020, but delayed due to restrictions from the pandemic, the All Abilities Championships supports Golf Canada’s commitment to create a more inclusive and respectful sport environment across the Canadian golf community.



“We are extremely proud to officially announce the formation of the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship,” said Golf Canada Chief Sport Officer Kevin Blue. “We are happy to contest another national golf championship for a new group of talented and committed competitors. We also want to thank our friends at the City of Toronto for sharing in this inclusive journey and inviting the athletes to compete for a national title at Humber Valley.”



Registration for the Canadian All Abilities Championship opened on August 11 at 12:00 pm ET. Players must have a Golf Canada membership to compete in the championship and can register to participate at www.golfcanada.ca/championships.



Humber Valley Golf Course is a municipal golf facility located on the west bank of the Humber River. The club has invested a significant amount of capital in recent years to improve accessibility and course conditions to appeal to golfers of all ability and skill levels.



“Humber Valley Golf Course is celebrating 100 years of operation this year”, said Toronto Mayor, John Tory. “City staff have worked hard to update course conditions over recent years to improve accessibility and allow golfers of all abilities and skill levels to play. I’m delighted that Humber Valley Golf Course is able to host athletes to compete for a national title at the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship.”



Golf Canada is working with several partner organizations on the Canadian All Abilities Championship including Special Olympics Canada, Blind Golf Canada, Canadian Amputee Golf Association, Emeritus Golf, Canadian Deaf Sports Association, ParaGolf Canada, The R&A, and many more, to ensure an inclusive and fair competition is provided to the athletes.



One week prior to the Canadian All Abilities Championship, Golf Ontario will be conducting the 3rd Ontario Disability Championship from September 15-17 at Woodington Lake Golf Club in Tottenham, Ont.



The launch of the Canadian All Abilities Championship coincides with Golf Canada’s commitment to developing a more inclusive and inviting culture and engaging diverse communities in the sport and across its organization.



Golf Canada acknowledges and respects the Indigenous Peoples of Canada that for hundreds of generations have been the keepers of the territories where we all live and work. They also acknowledge, along with our partners at the City of Toronto, that Humber Valley Golf Course is located on the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. They also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.



A complete list of Golf Canada’s competitions is available here.