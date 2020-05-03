Canadian Golf Course Opening Updates

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, things are beginning to look a little brighter for golf course operators in Ontario and Quebec, the two hardest hit provinces.

Pro shops in Quebec (except in Montreal) will be allowed to open as of May 4 (May 11 in Montreal), a step towards courses opening. Be sure to check with the pro shop you plan to visit before arriving to see if they are open, and what their shopping policies might be.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford provided an update for the golf courses in that province on May 1, formally allowing them to begin full preparation for opening. This was a step up from a prior agreement that only allowed courses to complete the bare minimum maintenance to maintain their course.

While courses are not allowed to open yet, this will allow them to begin the process, and once they receive the regulations they will need to open under, begin to train their staff.

Golf is now a permitted activity in British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Yukon, and Manitoba. Driving ranges are allowed to be open in Nova Scotia. Opening for Newfoundland & Labrador courses will be May 11 while Saskatchewan will follow on May 15.

