Dan McNeely Joins Titleist As Territory Product Specialist

A familiar name in the eastern Ontario golf community has a new role in the industry.

Gavin Corbeil, the Titleist territory representative for Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, and Northern Ontario, has shared that he has hired Dan McNeely in the newly created role of Product Specialist for the company.

Corbeil says the decision is part of their company’s strategy to grow their position in custom fitting and to create more golfer connections.

As such, he believes PGA of Canada member Dan McNeely is a perfect fit.

Most recently the Head Professional and General Manager at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, McNeely brings many years of experience as a professional to the role. McNeely has a history as a fine player as well, and his familiarity with the region should certainly be an asset. He also operates his own golf simulator that will be a tool he can make use of for fittings.

Overall, is his new position, Dan will support Corbeil at fitting events and other education events that will span the entire golf season.

McNeely begins his role with Titleist in mid-April.

