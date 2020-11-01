Golf Instruction: Control Your Body Centre on Wedge Shots

A major issue for most amateur golfers in executing controlled wedge shots (especially those for less than full swings) is controlling the “centre” of their golf swing. The low point of your swing (the point where the arc of your swing reaches the bottom of its arc) very often aligns with the centre of your body mass (near your belly button). Ideally, at impact, the ow point will occur AFTER the golf ball to ensure ball contact first and efficient transfer of energy to the golf ball. It also helps control the loft of the club at impact (dynamic loft) for better distance control.

When playing finesse wedges, set up with a fairly narrow stance, and with your pressure in your feet slightly favouring the lead foot (the one on the target side). When looking down at address, you should see the top or the front of the ball. If you can easily see the back, you probably are favouring your trail foot.

From here you can largely make what feels like an upper body-biased swing (there is still some pressure movement in the lower body to help the club move; the narrow stance helps this) and create much better strikes of the ball.

Control the movement of the centre of your body and you’ll have more success in your wedge play. This method will help prevent “fat” and “thin” strikes and dial in your distance control.

