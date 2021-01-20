Golf News & Notes- January 20th, 2021

Prescott Hires A Superintendent

Following on the heels of the hiring of their new General Manager, Steve Martineau, the Prescott Golf Club has announced the addition of Warren Greenwell to their team as Superintendent.

Warren comes highly recommended by several well known and respected superintendents in the area,” said Club President Nancy Mierau on behalf of the Board of Directors. “Coming to us with Assistant Superintendent experience at both Camelot and Pine View Golf Courses, Warren has proven managerial successes coupled with his extensive knowledge of irrigation systems, course maintenance expertise, mechanical skills and people skills which are exceptional.”

Greenwell will begin his role on March 1, 2021.

Zhu Continues To Shine Down South

Team Canada National Junior Squad member Emily Zhu continues her recent string of fine play. The 16 year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario recently earned a third place finish at an American Junior Golf Association event in Florida. Fittingly, it is tournament played in the name of Sean Foley, the PGA TOUR coach who grew up in Ontario.

More solid results from 🇨🇦 Emily Zhu. The recent winner of Jr Orange Bowl finished in 3rd place yesterday at the AJGA Sean Foley Performance Junior Championship in Lake, Mary, Fla.



Jean-Philippe Parr was the low 🇨🇦 boy at t-13 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) January 19, 2021

Brooke Returns

After playing just ten events in 2020, Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario begins her 2021 LPGA campaign this week in Orlando. The 9-time LPGA Tour winner will be the only Canadian in the winners-only Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The pro-celebrity event will see her starting the week alongside baseball star Josh Donaldson (whom she has played with before in this event), and NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Opening round Thursday of the @lpga @diamondresorts Tournament of Champions sees 🇨🇦 @BrookeHenderson with a 9:10 a.m start alongside Kirk Cousins and Josh Donaldson pic.twitter.com/lk3cDvRFoI — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) January 19, 2021

Tiger Out Again

15-time major championship winner will be on the sidelines for a little while to start 2021. It was announced on Tuesday night that Woods recently (reportedly December 22rd) underwent a medical procedure on his back to remove a disc fragment. It’s been reported (via Rory McIlroy) that Tiger is already back hitting golf balls, but will not be ready to play at PGA TOUR events in San Diego or the Los Angeles-area, as expected.

Golfers Love Food!

Who knew? Golfers love food and that was apparent this week on Twitter as we asked our 13,000 friends there about their favourite golf course food.

There were some insightful, tasty, and entertaining responses.

You can read it here: Food Thread

What’s the best thing you have ever eaten at a golf course? (Name the course, please) ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/HTZo6giQLh — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) January 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



