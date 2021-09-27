News & Notes – Eastern Ontario Edition

New Head Professional at Timber Ridge Golf Club

Brighton, Ontario’s Timber Ridge Golf Club has a new Head Professional. After the recent departure of Paul Aitken, the club’s only Head Professional in their history, Noah Walsh has been appointed to the role.

Walsh, a Class A PGA of Canada Professional, comes from his most recent role as an Associate Professional at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. However, he is not new to the region, he started his career as a golf professional as an Apprentice at the Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario.

Renfrew Golf Club Seeks Superintendent

The Renfrew Golf Club is seeking a Golf Course Superintendent starting in 2022. The listing for the position says the closing day for applications is February 1st, or until the position is filled.

You can read the posting at this link.

LPGA Wraps Up in Arkansas

After a three week break where she spent some time home in the Smiths Falls, Ontario area, on Sunday Brooke Henderson completed her second tournament since she returned to play. Henderson finished in a tie for 25th place at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G at -8.

Henderson joins Alena Sharp (who missed the cut last week) in the field for this week’s Shoprite LPGA Classic. Mel reid defends with Napanee, Ontario Ryan Desveaux on the bag.

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

Kingston, Ontario’s Noah Steele is in a strong position to earn some Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada status for 2022 as the circuit plays their final event of the season this week in Victoria, British Columbia.

Steele, still an amateur but expected to turn pro in 2022, is second on the season-long points list as play begins this week at the Reliance Properties DC Bank Open. He trails only two-time winner Callum Davison.

Steele won the Osprey Valley Open in August and finished second to Davision at the Brudenell River Classic. In his only other appearances Steele finish t-10 and t-13, respectively.

The top player on the list earns fully exempt status on the Mackenzie Tour for 2022, while players 2-5 are exempt through to the first reshuffle of the season.

Play concludes Sunday at the Uplands Golf Club.