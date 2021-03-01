Golf News & Notes – Weir, Henderson, Sloan, Canadian Junior Golfers

Weir Falls Just Short

Mike Weir nearly ended a dry spell of 13 years, 4 months, and 7 days since winning at a PGA TOUR sanctioned event. The 8-time PGA TOUR winner had as much as four-stroke lead during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Cologuard Classic but was ultimately overtaken by eventual winner Kevin Sutherland.

The solo second place finish matches the best so far by Weir in just a dozen starts on the senior circuit. His 5th top-ten finish and the $149,600 that came with it boosts him to $715,406 in earnings this season. His play also pushed him from 20th to 15th place in the Charles Schwab Cup Money List.

Canada’s Stephen Ames tied for 52nd.

LPGA Visits Lake Nona

The LPGA conducted their first full-field event of the 2021 season at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club just outside Orlando, Florida.

Nelly Korda earned her fourth tour victory while Canada’s Brooke Henderson ended in a share of 16th place.

Henderson earned $25,200 for her play.

Canadians Alena Sharp and Jaclyn Lee missed the 36-hole cut.

WGC – Workday Championship at The Concession

Collin Morikawa won his 4th PGA TOUR title and first World Golf Championship event.

The only Canadian in the field, Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario tied for 44th after rounds of 73,73,69, and 75.

Puerto Rico Open

A month after losing his father to COVID-19, Branden Grave was expectedly emotional in victory at the Puerto Rico Open, the PGA TOUR opposite field event.

Roger Sloan was the top Canadian finisher in a share of 22nd place. The other Canadian to make the cut were Taylor Pendrith (t-53rd) and Michael Gligic (t-63rd).

Central Florida Junior Open

Canadian continue to perform well on the Hurricane Junior Tour in Florida.

Over the weekend Ottawa’s Ellis Kinnaird tie for second place in the Boys 16-18 division while Luke Smith of Toronto had a solo second in the Boys 14-15 category.

Full Leaderboard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



