Senior Ryder Cup To Grow For 2021 – Adds Six Ontario Clubs

Gene Gordon, President of the Senior Ryder Cup (SRC), Canada’s largest senior men’s team golf competition, announced that the SRC Board have approved the addition of six new member clubs bringing to 158 the number of clubs who will compete for the Art Stead SRC championship trophy in 2021.

There are four new clubs from Eastern Ontario: Hylands Golf and Country Club in Ottawa, Whitetail Golf Club in Eganville, Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston and the Oaks of Cobden Golf Club in Cobden. In addition, Glendale Golf & Country Club in Hamilton and Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club in Stouffville have been added.

Gordon added, “this is the next stage of our controlled expansion of the SRC competition which will see the number of participating clubs capped at 170, within the existing five regions, for the 2021 season. While the 2020 SRC Season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the SRC Board of Directors continues preparations for the 2021 season.”

SRC Vice President, and Playoff and Championship Chairman, Tom Nederpel announced the 2021 five regional playoff venues of Barrie Country Club, Brantford Golf and Country Club, Brockville Country Club, Maple City Country Club and Whitevale Golf Club and the Championship venue at Whistle Bear Golf Club being conducted on September 14, 2021.

The Senior Ryder Cup was created in 1999, with four clubs, to provide a forum for senior male golfers (ages 55+) who enjoy competitive team match play golf. The SRC is a not-for-profit organization, conducted by a dedicated volunteer group of businesspersons for the enjoyment of all member clubs.

It is estimated over 2500 golfers compete in annual events in order to qualify to represent their golf clubs in the Senior Ryder Cup. Names and locations of member clubs of the Senior Ryder Cup are available at this link.