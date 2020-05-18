Opening Scenes: Golf Returns To Ontario On Long Weekend

After Ontario Premier Ford announced last Thursday that golf courses in the province could re-open on Saturday, May 16, the excitement was palpable. Golfers flocked to the phones and online booking systems in a traffic jam of epic proportions as they looked to secure their spot on the golf course.

While it took a major effort by the staff at more than 800 facilities across the province to get open in time, by all accounts the weekend was a success as evidenced by the many joyous images shared by clubs on their social media.

Golf Ontario was promoting the concept of #PlaySafeStaySafe and it was embraced throughout the province that has the most golf courses of any in the country.

Here is just a small sample of the many images shared throughout the Victoria Day Long Weekend by club’s and golfers in Ontario:

We are so pleased to report that yesterday EVERYONE followed our safety guidelines! A big thanks to our hard working staff and everyone who played golf. The sun is shining this morning and we are ready for another day! 🌞⛳ #playsafestaysafe #thankful pic.twitter.com/o96HXevlsQ — LindsayGolf (@GolfLindsay) May 17, 2020

What a gorgeous day to start off the 2020 Season! Our first group of members officially kicked things off first thing this morning! #PlayWell #PlaySafe @ClubLink pic.twitter.com/KYA9QZhcD2 — The Club @ Bond Head (@ClubatBondHead) May 16, 2020

⁣Wow! What a day!⠀



Here are some highlights from Opening Day 2020. Lots of smiles, and memories made. Thanks to everyone for making this a day we’ll never forget.#PlaySafeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/xOqLlCPUhu — Dundas Valley G&CC (@DundasValleyGCC) May 16, 2020