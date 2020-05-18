fbpx
What's New?

Opening Scenes: Golf Returns To Ontario On Long Weekend

May 18, 2020 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Dundas Valley G&CC (Image: Dundas Valley G&CC, Twitter)

After Ontario Premier Ford announced last Thursday that golf courses in the province could re-open on Saturday, May 16, the excitement was palpable. Golfers flocked to the phones and online booking systems in a traffic jam of epic proportions as they looked to secure their spot on the golf course.

While it took a major effort by the staff at more than 800 facilities across the province to get open in time, by all accounts the weekend was a success as evidenced by the many joyous images shared by clubs on their social media.

Golf Ontario was promoting the concept of #PlaySafeStaySafe and it was embraced throughout the province that has the most golf courses of any in the country.

Here is just a small sample of the many images shared throughout the Victoria Day Long Weekend by club’s and golfers in Ontario:

