Golf Ontario Releases the NEW 2020 Golf Ontario Championship Schedule

Uxbridge – On June 18 Golf Ontario released the NEW 2020 Golf Ontario Championship schedule. With additional time needed to ensure that Golf Ontario Championships are staged in the most safe and responsible manner possible given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Golf Ontario has had to make significant revisions to the 2020 schedule of championships, while able to maintain a strong slate of the most important championships.



“The health and safety of all associated with Golf Ontario Championships continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in Ontario’s return to enjoying the things we love. We have been working tirelessly with many key stakeholders (including local and provincial health authorities, surveys with our players and volunteers, and facilities) to ensure that we are able to run our championships in 2020 while adhering to key safety protocols” said Golf Ontario Executive Director Mike Kelly. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our players who are looking for provincial amateur competition, and we will also continue to ensure we are working closely with local leading public health authorities as we move forward.”



Online registrations for the NEW 2020 Golf Ontario championship schedule will begin on Wednesday June 24 at 9:00 am. Due to COVID-19 concerns and delays in starting the season, the schedule for 2020 will be a condensed version of a normal championship schedule for Golf Ontario. “Obviously we have had to make some changes to the 2020 schedule to accommodate a shortened playing season, and revised host club availability, but we feel we have put together a very strong competition schedule on some of Ontario’s finest golf courses” said John Lawrence, Manager, Rules and Competitions at Golf Ontario. “In addition, we have a strong list of safety protocols, and look forward to welcoming our players back to compete in Golf Ontario championships.”



The NEW schedule begins with the Ontario Junior (U19) Boys Championship on July 27-30 at Saugeen Golf Club, and continues through to the Ontario Disability Championship on Sept 28-29 at Woodington Lake Golf Club.



NEW 2020 Golf Ontario Championship Schedule:

July 27-30 Ontario Junior Boys Championship Saugeen Golf Club Aug 4-7 Ontario Women’s Am & Mid-Am Championship Dalewood Golf Club Aug 11-14 Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship Otter Creek Golf Club Aug 18-21 Ontario Junior Girls Championship Shelburne Golf & Country Club Aug 31 – Sep 1 Ontario Bantam Boys and Girls Championships Cambridge Golf Club Sep 1-2 Ontario Public Amateur Championship Meadowbrook Golf Club Sep 8-10 Ontario Senior Men’s & Women’s Championships Deerhurst Resort Sep 22-24 Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship Loyalist Country Club Sep 28-29 Ontario Disability Championship Woodington Lake Golf Club

Please CLICK HERE to see the new 2020 championship schedule with qualifier dates.



As part of this new schedule, and given some of the restrictions based on timing, safety measures, and facility availability, there are a number of championships that have had to be cancelled. The following championships will not be played in 2020, and will return in 2021:

Junior Boys and Girls Spring Classic

All Multi-Player Championships (Men’s Better Ball, George S. Lyon, Senior Men’s Better Ball, Women’s Four-Ball)

All Match Play Championships (Men’s, Senior Men’s, Women’s, Junior Boys and Girls)

The Ontario Champions of Champions

CLICK HERE for the full version of the Championship protocols. ** These protocols are subject to change as new guidance is received from the government.



“Golf Ontario has a long history of providing world-class competition opportunities for the best amateur golfers in Ontario, and we are looking forward to another year of showcasing the elite golf talent we have in this province.” said Kelly. “We are also extremely proud to say that we will be setting up a donation program to give back to the front-line workers in the communities where we will be conducting our championships.” This will be an important piece of our championship plan for 2020”