Golf Ontario Releases 2021 Tournament Schedule

Uxbridge, ON – Golf Ontario is pleased to unveil the 2021 Golf Ontario championship schedule. After a very successful championship campaign in a year of uncertainty and challenges, Golf Ontario is excited to return to an expanded schedule next summer.

As with this past championship season, the health and safety of all involved will continue to be of paramount importance as COVID-19 protocols continue to adjust. “With the safety of our member clubs, players, volunteers, and staff being our top priority, we will continue to monitor the pandemic and adjust the 2021 Championship season accordingly”, explained Golf Ontario Executive Director, Mike Kelly.

The 2021 schedule will feature 22 provincial championships hosted at member clubs across Ontario. “Following a year where we had to cancel many championships due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring back most of Golf Ontario’s events for the 2021 Championship season”, said Golf Ontario Manager of Rules & Competitions, John Lawrence.

Golf Ontario will continue to make announcements in the coming months as additional dates and venues are secured. Below are the highlights on the 2021 championship schedule:

The championship season will kick off with the annual Junior Spring Classics held over the Victoria Day weekend

Whistle Bear Golf Club will host the Ontario Junior Boys Championship for the first time since Albin Choi won the event there in 2009

Brockville Country Club will host its first ever Ontario Junior Girls Championship.

The 106th Ontario Women’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championship will be conducted in June at Pointe West Golf Club.

The venue for the Ontario Men’s Amateur will be announced in January following the holiday season.

The Ontario Disability Championship will move to July to run in conjunction with the Ontario Open.

To view the 2021 Golf Ontario championship schedule please click here.

The complete schedule including tournament formats, exemptions, and entry eligibility will be available next month with registration beginning in early February.

Golf Ontario would like to thank those who have committed thus far to hosting tournaments, and for their continued support heading into the 2021 Championship season.

