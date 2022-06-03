Golf Ontario Adds Course Rating Coordinator

On June 1, Golf Ontario announced what they feel is an important new hire for their our provincial staff. JJ Alexander began as Course Rating Coordinator on May 24th. JJ joined Golf Ontario in this important service role to their member clubs and facilities and brings well over twenty years of experience to the role as a PGA of Canada Class A Golf Professional. Most recently serving as the Head Golf Professional at Lookout Point Country Club, JJ brings comprehensive experience and knowledge working the course rating system and was instrumental in the introduction of hybrid tees at the club.

“We are extremely excited to have JJ join the Golf Ontario member services team, his industry experience and knowledge of the course rating system will be a tremendous asset for not only Golf Ontario but also for all the clubs that he works,” said Kyle McFarlane, Senior Director, Golf Operations.

