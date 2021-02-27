Golf Ontario Announces Charity Component to 2021 Ontario Junior Boys Championship



In 2020, players in the Ontario Junior Boys Golf Championship lent their support to Frontline Workers and community hospitals. In 2021 that philanthropy will continue as it was announced by Golf Ontario that they will continue with the charitable component of the championship.

This year the event, which is to be held July 5-8 at the Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, will support the Waterloo Region Chapter of Autism Ontario. As part of the initiative, a PGA TOUR member with ties to the region, Michael Gligic, will also be involved. These proceeds will be used to develop and fund programming focused on healthy, active lifestyle opportunities for those with autism.

Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario, is thrilled to be partnering with Whistle Bear Golf Club, along with the support of alumni Michael Gligic, to deliver this donation opportunity to Autism Ontario.

“Whistle Bear Golf Club will be a great host for our Ontario Junior Boys Championship, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with the club to give back to the local community from this event,” said Kelly. “This community support was an important consideration for Whistle Bear in deciding to host this event this year, and we know that not only will they put on a great event, but that this donation back to Autism Ontario will help in the community.”

Adam Tobin, Director of Golf for Whistle Bear Golf Club, also expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative. “Whistle Bear is a family-focused facility that is strongly rooted in the community. It is exciting for us to be able to host the Ontario Junior Boys Championship and showcase our world class facility, and equally exciting for us to be able to use this event to give back to our community, through the Waterloo Region Chapter of Autism Ontario”

“This support from Whistle Bear Golf Club and Golf Ontario is the type of support that is crucial to the families in the Waterloo Region”, said Marg Spoelstra, Executive Director of Autism Ontario. “Proceeds and donations raised through this event will be used for programs that will directly benefit children and adults on the autism spectrum so they can more fully participate in their local community.”

Registration for the Ontario Junior Boys Championship opens on March 3, and a link will be provided for registrants to donate in $10 increments to this great cause. If any other parties are interested in donating as well, please email jlawrence@gao.ca.

All funds generated through these donations will be collected and presented on behalf of Whistle Bear Golf Club and is an important part of their ongoing efforts to be deeply rooted in the local community.

