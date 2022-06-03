Golf Ontario Announces Regional Manager For Greater Ottawa Region

As part of their mandate to support golfers through the entire province, Golf Ontario has been actively working hard on their Regional Support Strategy (RSS) for the last number of years. Another piece of that puzzle is now complete with their latest hiring of a Regional Manager for the Greater Ottawa Region.

Carol Ann Baxter, PGA and LPGA professional, owner of Archie’s Family Golf Centre in Cornwall, Ontario, and the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone, has been named for the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carol Ann to the team. I look forward to the launch of the Regional Support Strategy in the Greater Ottawa Region under her leadership,” exclaimed Kyle McFarlane, Senior Director, Golf Operations for Golf Ontario. “The RSS is about building relationships between facilities, associations and stakeholders and I’m extremely confident that Carol Ann brings the experience and skillset to make that happen.”

Carol Ann brings a wealth of industry experience. In addition to her current positions, she formerly served as the Regional Director for Eastern Ontario-Outaouais Chapter for the National Golf Course Owners Association of Canada. The relationship she has already established with regional golf facilities will be vital in her portfolio for Golf Ontario.

“To have the opportunity to facilitate the development and delivery of Golf Ontario’s Regional Support Strategy is an honour,” added Baxter. “My life and life’s work have revolved around golf on so many different levels and I am truly passionate about the game and the business. This platform will allow me to advance Golf Ontario programs and initiatives designed to support the growth and sustainability of golf in the Region and those responsible for delivering them.”

Baxter will add the Golf Ontario position to her current work as of June 6.

