Golf Ontario Looking For Potential Members for Board of Directors

Golf Ontario, the Provincial Sport Organization for Golf, is currently seeking interested individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a three-year term commencing April 2022.

The Board currently consists of 11 directors serving staggered 3 – year terms. Based upon the tenure of the existing directors, the Board anticipates requiring a minimum of two new directors in 2022, three new directors in 2023 and two new directors in 2024.

With over 80 years of history and tradition, serving 100,000 members, Golf Ontario is one of the largest golf associations in the world. We strive to align with all golf stakeholders through a connected golf community while encouraging both youth and adults to play more golf, more often. Our mission is to shape lives through golf by leading, creating, and promoting positive golf experiences.

The Board is responsible for determining Golf Ontario policy; for protecting the long term growth and health of the organization; for developing, monitoring and evaluating the strategic goals; for approving the annual budget; and for authorizing and taking responsibility for the funding of the organization.

If you have a strong passion for, and understanding of, the sport of Golf, we would like to hear from you. We are searching for strategic thinkers with experience in any of the following areas: Governance, Strategic Planning, Executive Leadership, Financial Management, Fundraising, Marketing/Communication, Change Management and the Golf Industry. We are committed to making golf more accessible and welcoming to diverse populations, and would encourage like-minded individuals to apply.

The role of a Golf Ontario Board member is to act as a trustee, always serving the best interests of the organization with integrity and an open mind. Board members establish and actively support the vision, mission and strategic directions of the organization and exercise financial oversight and fiduciary responsibility for the organization on behalf of its members, among other responsibilities.

Expressions of Interest must include the following:

Online application form and

Current CV (Instructions for uploading your documents are included on the application form)

The submission deadline for positions for the coming year is November 12, 2021.