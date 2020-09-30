Defending Champions Repeat at 2020 Ontario Disability Championships

(Golf Ontario) Tottenham, ON – Windy conditions ushered in the final round of the 2020 Ontario Disability Championship September 29, at the stunning Woodington Lakes Golf Club, in partnership with Special Olympics Ontario. Even as high winds prevailed throughout the day, player’s scores remained fairly similar to round one.

Taking home the Men’s 2020 Ontario Disability Championship title, for the second year in a row, is Kurtis Barkley (Cedar Glen GC) after an impressive showing of 145 over two rounds. As the wind may have been stronger today, Barkley’s score sure didn’t show that, as he continued to excel and finish just one-over par on the day. Four strokes behind in second place and taking home the silver medal, is Josh Williams (Craigowan G&CC), following a round of two birdie shots and two-over par (148). Winning the bronze medal, Gary Bos (Public Player) experienced a bit of a roller coaster in his round today, after a couple shooting a mix of birdies, bogeys, and double bogeys (157).

Reflecting on the championship win, Barkley said “it feels pretty good, as it was definitely tough out there today and the whole championship really was a grind”. Barkley commented that a highlight of the championship was competing as “me and my caddy Marissa, as it almost felt like a team event. It felt like her and I against the field, and she kept me focused when I lost a few shots”. In closing, Barkley would like to thank “everyone back home, Cedar Glen GC, and the community. A big thanks to Todd Keirstead and Team TK for helping everyone with the journey that we’re on”. Barkley is looking forward to competing in events for the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) in 2021.

On the Women’s side, also taking home the 2020 Ontario Disability Championship title for a second year in a row, is Natasha Stasiuk (Heron Point Golf Links) (171). Stasiuk was much happier with her round today, after finishing the final round with an eleven-over par (83). Taking home the silver medal with 205 on the championship is Public Player Tessa Trojan.

Very pleased with her second championship title, Stasiuk had the following to say. “It feels pretty good. I know I didn’t shoot the best yesterday, so heading into today’s round I was just focused on shooting better. I think the birdie on the last hole made me feel a lot better, knowing that I can do it even though I struggled a little bit this week. I loved playing with Tess, as she always makes me happy and it’s really nice to know somebody here. I’d say my putting was the biggest struggle today, in addition to the wind, but I was more prepared to deal with those conditions today”. Stasiuk would like to thank “Woodington Lakes GC, Special Olympics, and Golf Ontario for putting on this wonderful championship. It makes me feel included and I don’t feel judged when I play here”.

Golf Ontario would also like to highlight those who placed in the Men’s and Women’s Net Stableford division. For the Men, taking home a gold medal with 109 points is Gary Bos (Public Player), a silver medal with 101 points is Glenn Babcock (Richmond Hill GC), and a bronze medal with 100 points is Edward Urquhart (Public Player). On the Women’s side, capturing the gold medal with 85 points is Tessa Trojan (Public Player), and a silver medal with 81 points is Natasha Stasiuk (Heron Point Golf Links). Congratulations to all players who competed!

Golf Ontario would like to thank the players, staff, and volunteers for their support of the 2nd Annual Ontario Disability Championship. To the wonderful Woodington Lakes Golf Club, John Chetti (General Manager), Phil Hidden (Head Golf Pro), Rob Sloan (Superintendent), and Olivia Traetto (Food and Beverage Manager), thank you for being gracious hosts on such a well-conditioned course. A big thank you to the officials and volunteers, as you are extremely valuable and we appreciate the time you take out of your week to assist. Lastly, a huge thank you to our sponsors and partners, Special Olympics Ontario, Adidas, Taylor Made, Modern Golf, Dormie Workshop, Durham Artificial Grass, Humber College, Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort, Baka Mobile, and Play Golf Myrtle Beach. We are grateful for your continued support!

