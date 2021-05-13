Ontario Stay-At-Home Order Extended; No Golf Until At Least June 2

It was not the news many golfers wanted to hear but it was not unexpected. On Thursday the Government of Ontario announced that the stay-at-home order related to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In a related release from the Ontario government pointed to, “the new, more contagious variants continuing to pose significant risks,” as part of their reasoning for the extension.

They also added, “Despite improvements, key indicators remain high and more time is required before the province can safely lift the Stay-at-Home Order. From May 3 to 9, the provincial cases rate remained very high at 134.9 cases per 100,000 people, and per cent positivity was above the high alert threshold of 2.5 per cent. Hospitalization and ICU admissions also remain too high and well above the peak of wave two.

Based on this data, the government has extended the provincewide Stay-at-Home Order that is set to expire on May 19 until at least June 2, 2021. The impacts of these measures will continue to be evaluated over the coming weeks, with consideration being made to the reopening of outdoor recreational amenities on June 2, subject to current trends continuing.”

As part of the order extension that means there is no relief for the golf industry, as golf courses are required to remain closed.

Of course that did not please many in the golf industry, and some golfers alike, many taking to social media to voice their displeasure and sadness at the news.

The Ontario Section of the National Allied Golf Association, who have been actively advocating for the sport to re-open, issued the following response to the announcement:

