Golf Association of Ontario Creates Partnership with LPGA Foundation

Uxbridge, ON – Golf Ontario is pleased to announce an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership with a global leader in women’s sports, the LPGA Foundation. This partnership is aimed at increasing participation among women and girls, with a focus on enhancing and creating opportunities for females to become involved in and enjoy the game of golf. With the support of the LPGA Foundation’s LPGA*USGA Girls Golf and LPGA Amateur Golf Association (LPGA Amateurs) programs, Golf Ontario will aim to welcome females to the game of golf through TRY, LEARN & PLAY programs, events, and e-learning opportunities.

Executive Director of Golf Ontario, Mike Kelly, believes, “our affiliation with the LPGA will substantially enhance Golf Ontario’s effort to establish these Participation Pathways as part of our commitment to leading, creating, and promoting positive golf experiences. Working together with the LPGA Headquarters and the Ontario-based LPGA Amateurs Chapters, we are developing and piloting a Participation Pathway for women to Try, Learn and Play golf.”

The partnership will also address the development of a Participation Pathway for girls. A cornerstone of this will be the establishment of new LPGA*USGA Girls Golf sites in Ontario. “Our intent is to continue to build the Pathway for girls over the coming years as we assess the extent to which TRY & Play programming from the First Tee and Youth on Course could contribute to the pathway within LPGA*USGA Girls Golf,” explained Golf Ontario’s Manager of Participation, Mallory Dayman.

“The LPGA Foundation is excited to partner with Golf Ontario,” said LPGA Foundation Vice-President Mary-Lee Cobick. “We are especially pleased with the additional support of our existing LPGA Amateurs Chapters and look forward to offering new golf opportunities for both women and girls in Ontario.”

One of the core pillars of the Golf Ontario strategic plan is Participation, and this new partnership with the LPGA Foundation will be a huge step in ensuring a strong focus on growing and retaining women and girls in the game. At the same time, all planning for these Try, Learn and Play Golf events in 2021 will be done keeping COVID-19 protocols and the health and safety of all participants at the forefront.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



