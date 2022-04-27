Golf Ontario On Search for Greater Ottawa Regional Manager

As part of their regional Support Strategy (RSS), Golf Ontario is looking to hire a Regional Manager for the Greater Ottawa Area.

According to Golf Ontario, “This role is responsible for the development and implementation of the Regional Support Strategy (RSS) strategy. The Regional Manager will work directly with stakeholders and facilities in the Region to ensure the successful implementation of the RSS through a focus on program implementation, relationship development and stakeholder support. This is a home-office-based full-time contract position. There will be some evening and weekend work required, as well as travel throughout the region and province.”

More info (read below or visit link: https://dsnghfigvjb6s.cloudfront.net/app/uploads/2022/04/2022-Regional-Manager-Ottawa-1651087829.pdf )

