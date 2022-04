If you have expertise in the areas of golf handicap administration and course rating, Golf Ontario might have a job for you.

The governing body for Golf in Ontario is currently seeking a Coordinator for Handicap & Course Rating. Ideally the candidate would be ready to start as soon as possible and be available through October of 2023.

If you have interest and would like more information, the job posting is available at this link.

