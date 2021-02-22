Brockville Country Club Seeking Volunteers For Golf Ontario U19 Girls’ Championship

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors, the Ontario U19 Girls’ Championship will resume in 2021. It will do so at the previously scheduled site for 2020, the Brockville Country Club (BCC).

Golf Ontario will visit the historic Eastern Ontario club on July 6-9, 2021 for the next edition of this important provincial championship. Surprisingly it is the first time this club has ever hosted an Ontario provincial championship.

This championship will be a 72-hole stroke play tournament. The first two rounds will be played on July 6th & 7th and will involve 84 golfers. A 36-hole cut will bring the field to the first 42 golfers and ties for the final two rounds on July 8th & 9th. A practice round will be offered to the competitors on Monday, July 5th.

David Dargie will be the Host Tournament Committee Chair and fellow BCC member Linda Lumsden will be the Vice-Chair for this provincial championship. They will be looking for 30-40 volunteers to assist with the operation of the tournament. Golf Ontario has developed COVID-19 Protocols and Procedures that align with the mitigation measures established, and followed during the 2020 golf season at the Brockville Country Club. Those BCC COVID-19 mitigation measures will be reviewed and modified further to address the ongoing concerns centred on the Pandemic for the upcoming 2021 BCC golf season.

The Ontario Junior Girls Championships has a storied past, having been contested since 1927, with the exception of 2020, 1932 and 1941-48. Past two-time champions include: Marlene Stewart (1951-52) who is the only Canadian inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame; Sandra Post (1965-66), the first Canadian to win multiple tournaments on the LPGA Tour; Alena Sharp (1997-98), current LPGA member and 2016 Olympian; and Brooke Henderson (2011-12), Canada’s record holder for the most LPGA/PGA TOUR tournament victories and the 6th ranked female professional golfer in the world. The all-time record for most Ontario Junior Girls Championships is held by Heather Kuzmich of Trenton, Ontario, who won five years in a row, from 1980-84.

John Lawrence, Manager Rules and Competition for Golf Ontario, shared their delight to be bringing an event to BCC, “We at Golf Ontario are excited to bring the Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship to the Brockville Country Club in the summer of 2021. The staff and organizers at the BCC have proven their ability to provide enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers for high calibre junior golf competitions. The hospitality shown to our competitors and their parents/guardians at previous junior tournaments bodes well for a positive experience for the young women who will be competing at the BCC from July 6th to 9th.”

The Host Tournament Organizing Committee will be seeking volunteers and sponsors for this tournament. More details about ways in which the golfing community in Brockville, Leeds & Grenville and the Rideau Lakes can get involved in the hosting of this prestigious provincial championship as tournament volunteers and sponsors will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



