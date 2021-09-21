Matthews & Kelly Win Ontario Women’s Four-Ball Championship

(Golf Ontario) Thornhill, ON — Summer like conditions welcomed 68 players in teams of two at the Ladies GC of Toronto for the 67th annual Ontario Women’s Four-Ball Championship on September 20. With warm weather came hot play, and the day proved to be competitive just like most years in the past.

After 18 however, it was Aryn Matthews (Bigwin Island GC) and Nyah Kelly (Lindsay G&CC) who prevailed. The duo finished the tournament with an impressive six-under (65), including 7 birdies on their card to leave as four-ball champions.

“We came out hoping to just have a good time,” said Kelly. “We ended up playing really well and having lots of fun”. Matthews ended, “I feel like together we make a good team and encouraged each other. We both made good approach shots throughout the round.”

Trailing just two strokes behind in second place, was Sarah Yang and Michelle P. Ding (both of Station Creek GC), who recorded a solid four-under (67). Finishing in third was the duo of Emily Zhu (Public Player) and Cynthia Zhao (Station Creek GC), after firing a three-under (68).

As for the Low Net portion of the tournament, it was the team of Angela Penfound and Gail Bishop (Midland G&CC) who came out on top after a three-hole playoff against fellow club players Susan Rooney and Mary Sallinen, also of Midland G&CC.

