Golf Ontario Publishes Revised 2021 Tournament Schedule

June 3, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots

2020, U15 Bantam Tournament: Cale Marontate, Matthew Javier and Jager Pain (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Given that the the Covid-19 pandemic still exists, Golf Ontario has been working hard to pin down their 2021 tournament schedule, in concert with courses and hosting communities. It has now been released.

On social media the organization released this message:

“We’re pleased to officially announce the revised Golf Ontario Championship schedule for 2021!

All decisions have been made with a clear focus on the health & safety of our staff, players, volunteers, facilities & local communities. Questions? Please email tournaments@gao.ca”

The complete schedule:

