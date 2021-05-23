Product Watch: Golf Pride Adds Team Colours To MCC Grip Line-Up

One of the top grip brands in golf has added colourful new options to one of one of their most popular grips.

The expansion of the Golf Pride MCC (Multi-cord compound) family sees the company introduce 5 new colour combinations that many people can affiliate with their beloved sports teams, building on 15 previously offered.

The extra options come in the Plus4 model, which has less taper than previous offerings, thanks to a larger low hand diameter.

The MCC grips have been a strong seller for the grip brand that continues to dominate the market place. The company claims there have been over 250 TOUR wins by players using the mode.

The popularity of grip comes from the combination of cord that enhances grip traction in wet weather with a softer rubber feel in the lower hand area.

“We know there is a tremendous crossover between passionate golfers and passionate sports fans who love to support their favorite professional or amateur teams,” said Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride. “Adding the Plus4 to the MCC Teams family, as well as the expanded color options in Plus4, allows an even greater number of golfers to not only play the most popular grip in golf but also show their flair for color and style.”

The MCC Teams grips come in standard, midsize, and Plus4 with the new Plus4 color options available at retail now. The newest colors for 2021 include purple and yellow, purple and white, navy and white, dark green and white, and orange and white.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



