Golf Quebec and PGA of Canada To Co-Host ORORO PGA of Canada Women’s Championship

Golf Quebec and the PGA of Canada have shared the news that they will be teaming up to host the ORORO PGA of Canada Women’s Championship in Bromont, Quebec later this summer. Golf Château-Bromont will be the home facility for the tournament that will take place on June 28 to July 1, 2022.

The event will see up to 156 players trying to capture the Lorie Kane Trophy and also winning a valuable exemption into the CP Women’s Open, to be held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in late August.

The cooperation between the two groups will allow greater access to the championship for more female golf professionals, particularly those who do not have status within the PGA of Canada, and also allow more top amateurs to test their games at this level.

The selection of Bromont is no coincidence. For the last five years Golf Québec has hosted the Bromont Invitational there, an event that has traditionally offered strong rewards to both male and female participants,

“More than anything, Golf Québec is very proud to take part in this new era of women’s golf in the country with a partner like the PGA of Canada. The professionalism of the two entities will surely be beneficial for all the participants of this new championship. As always, Golf Québec wishes to offer the best professional and amateur players in the province the opportunity to compete against a contingent of high-level golfers,” said Eric Couture, Director of Competitions for Golf Québec.

“The PGA of Canada couldn’t be more excited to bring the ORORO PGA Women’s Championship of Canada to Bromont alongside our good friends at Golf Quebec,” added Kevin Thistle, CEO of the PGA of Canada. “The tournament has always showcased the talented women of our sport across the country and teaming up with Golf Quebec will not only enhance the tournament experience, but also ensure that the best players in the country are on place in competition.

By combining efforts the tournament will also grow in the aspect of the purse, now totaling $100,000. $85,000 of that will be available for the general field, with the other $15,000 reserved for members of the PGA of Canada.

The event will also feature a pro-am that will raise money for the Suzanne Beauregard fund. She was a much-loved volunteer for Golf Quebec who did much in her life to contribute to the golf community.

Spectators will be encouraged to attend, at no cost.

Martin Ducharme, General Manager of Golf Château-Bromont, says they are delighted to continue support for this event, especially in the new iteration.

“Since 2018, Golf Château-Bromont has worked hard to create a great event in Canada to promote elite women, both amateur and professional, and now I can say it’s a dream come true,” said Martin Ducharme. “The fact that we are able to bring together Golf Quebec and the PGA of Canada in one of the most prestigious events in the country is an accomplishment and proof that together we can make a difference for women’s golf in Canada,”

