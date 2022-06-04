Golf Quebec Decides Men’s Match Play Champions

(Golf Quebec / Saint-Majorique, June 3, 2022) – Runner-up in 2020 during the last presentation of the tournament, Luc Guilbault (Cerf) had the last word this time, at the Men’s Provincial Match Play Championship, presented in collaboration with belairdirect. This past Friday, he won 2 and 1 in the grand final against Jean-Guy Garnier (Royal Québec) and took the top honours of the 39th edition in the senior category.

The event took place in Saint-Majorique from Tuesday to Friday. A total of 34 amateur golfers and 27 seniors teed off at Club de golf le Drummond for the occasion.

Luc Guilbault, Senior Match Play Champion

“It was a great competition with a very high calibre. Jean-Guy played well in the final,” said Guilbault, who was named Senior Golfer of the Year in 2021.

“At our level, it’s often the one who makes the fewest mistakes that will end up winning and I think that’s what happened today in the final match. I’m very satisfied with my week, the weather was great too!”

To reach the final, Luc Guilbault first defeated 2013 champion Michel Labelle (Île de Montréal) 2 up in the quarterfinals, before defeating Normand Martel (Vieux-Village) 4 and 2 in the semifinals.

“When I participate in a tournament, I want to win it! My performance in 2020 left me slightly disappointed, I would have liked to be even better. It’s a little extra pleasure to be able to win today after a setback in the last edition,” he added.

Dany Turbide (Royal Québec), winner in 2020, was eliminated in the semifinals by Jean-Guy Garnier 2 and 1, who had also defeated Sylvain Mercier of the Public Golfer Program in the quarterfinals.

A Thrilling Final in the Amateur Division

It took until the very last hole of the final round on Friday to settle the tie between Félix Bouchard (Vallée du Richelieu/Équipe Canada) and Marc-Antoine Hotte (Mirage) after 17 holes. With an excellent tee shot on the 18th, Bouchard forced his opponent to give it his best shot to tie. Hotte was unable to meet the challenge and the victory went to Bouchard by a score of 1 up.

After 17 holes played in the sun, the rain came down on the 18th, but this did not bother the finalists, who were determined to finish the day with victory.

Félix Bouchard Grabs the Amateur Title

“I had some really good days throughout the week, but today was definitely a good one. I’m glad I was able to finish strong. My tee shot on the 18th hole made all the difference, it was hard fought with Marc-Antoine in the final round,” Bouchard said after his victory.

The competition champion said he was delighted with his performance this week, having been unhappy with his output since the beginning of the season.

“I’ve had a few below expectations performances in the last while and I really wanted to bounce back. It really boosts my confidence for the upcoming tournaments. I hope to keep the momentum going and continue to be successful,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bouchard defeated Émile Lebrun (Île de Montréal) 2 up in the semi-finals. Lebrun had caused an upset in the quarterfinals by defeating Daniel-Ange Morency (Montcalm), ranked number one before the start of the elimination matches.

Hotte had to face Jeremy Godin (Vallée du Richelieu) in the quarterfinals and Alexandre Mercier (Versant) in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Golf Québec’s next event will be the sixth edition of the Pee-Wee and Bantam Classic, which will take place on June 11 and 12 at Club de golf Sainte-Marie.

Men’s Provincial Match Play Championship – Get the complete results

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

