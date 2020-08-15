Quebec Golf Hall of Fame Names 2020 Inductees

Montréal – Golf Québec is proud to announce that Doran (Duke) Doucet, Mary-Lee Cobick and Alexander Dennistoun will become the 32nd, 33rd and 34th inductees into the Québec Golf Hall of Fame at ceremonies to be confirmed in future communications.

Doran (Duke) Doucet (1947 – …)

A native of Windsor, Québec, Mr. Doucet has been a prominent figure in the history of golf in Québec for over 50 years. He is the winner of more than 35 professional tournaments, including the Québec Open and three Spring Opens. In 1972, he won eight of the nine professional tournaments played in Québec. He has played in the Canadian Open twice and in its senior version three times. He also played on the European Tour, the South African Tour and the Canadian Tour from 1970 to 1975. He then had a long career as a professional at Summerlea Golf Club from 1976 to 2011 and was a prominent member (Captain and President) of the PGA of Québec. He is a member of the Sherbrooke Sports Hall of Fame. Mr. Doucet was elected this year to the Québec Golf Hall of Fame as a professional golfer.

Mary-Lee Cobick (1970 – …)

Born in Amos, Ms. Cobick has had a distinguished career in the amateur ranks and continues to do so as a professional and a teacher. From 1978 to 1987, she dominated the women’s amateur scene before being promoted to Canada’s National Team from 1988 to 1993. Ms. Cobick was a scholarship student at Florida State University from 1988 to 1992 and then joined the Symetra and Canadian Tours from 1995 to 2002 where she won three times. Since 1995, she has been a member of the PGA of Canada as a professional and a teacher. She has also been a member of the LPGA in the same capacity since 1997. Ms. Cobick has had a remarkable influence as a teacher, business owner, and junior golf foundation leader both at the Club de golf l’Oiselet d’Amos and in Florida. In 2018, she won the LPGA National Professional of the Year and the LPGA’s Top 50 Teacher awards. She is now Vice-President of the LPGA Foundation. She oversees three programs: the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf, the amateur component and the teaching division, in which she manages the certification of future instructors. Her contribution as an exemplary teacher and professional has influenced more than a generation of young men and women in the game of golf. Ms. Cobick is elected to the Québec Golf Hall of Fame in the builder category.

Finally, as the Québec Golf Federation celebrates its centennial (1920-2020), it was only natural for the members of the selection committee to propose a nomination with a historical flavour to celebrate its heritage and the founder of golf in North America.

Alexander Dennistoun (1821 – 1895)

Originally from Dumbartonshire, Scotland, Alexander Dennistoun was a member of several prestigious clubs, including St Andrews, Glasgow, Liverpool and Musselburgh, before arriving in Canada. He first settled in Peterborough before moving permanently to Montréal, making his home on McTavish Street. He founded the Montreal Golf Club in 1873, and was its first President and Captain from 1873 to 1881. In 1884, permission was granted by Queen Victoria to use the “Royal” prefix, and the club became The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Despite being a skilled golfer who won many titles, he was better known for his organizational skills, dynamism, and inspiration. He is, without a doubt, the founding father of organized golf in North America. He was elected, and will be inducted this year, into the Québec Golf Hall of Fame as a builder.

(McCord Museum reference for Alexander Dennistoun’s photograph)