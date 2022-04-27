Golf Québec Prepares For Competitive Season

Montréal, April 27, 2022 (Via Golf Québec) – Undoubtedly, the competitive season of Golf Québec will be very busy with more than 30 tournaments and qualifiers representing a hundred days of provincial events for all types of golfers.

Amateur tournaments – Registration

After four qualifying rounds in the men’s division, the Spring Open will be played at the Beaconsfield Golf Club on May 27. This will be the first major event of the season in the Men’s Provincial Tour presented in collaboration with belairdirect. Marc Étienne Bussières (Longchamp) will be in attendance to defend his 2021 title earned after a round of 65, one stroke ahead of Marc-André Champagne (St-Jean) and Joey Savoie (Pinegrove). On the amateur side, Étienne Papineau (Pinegrove) finished in first place with an excellent 67. This year, we could have the opportunity to follow his performances in the professional category.

May 2: Qualifier 1 – Spring Open, Royal Montreal

May 9: Qualifier 2 – Spring Open, Royal Québec (risk of postponing to May 16 if the course is not open)

May 9: Qualifier 3 – Spring Open, Hawkesbury Golf & Curling Club

May 16: Qualifier 4 – Spring Open, Country Club of Montréal

May 27: Spring Open, Beaconsfield

At the national level, the best university and college golfers in the country will tee off at Golf Château Bromont, from June 1 to 4, for the Canadian Universities and Colleges Championship.

In the women’s division, the 2022 activities will begin with the Mid-Amateur Championship to be held at the Bois-Francs golf club from June 14 to June 16. Online registration.

Junior Tournaments – Online registration

Golf Québec’s younger competitors will have the opportunity to play at Club de Golf Glendale on May 14 and 15 as part of the first tournament of the season: the Optimist Classic presented by Assante. Their results in this tournament could lead them to participate in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships to be held in Florida later in the season.

Many of our young competitors aged 15 to 18 will then head to Lachute where the CJGA Humber College Québec Junior Open will be presented by Red Rooster Golf.

These two events will serve in the preliminary selection for the Canada Games to be held in Niagara from August 17 to 20.

Team Canada – list of players

On the national scene, several young golfers stand out within Golf Canada and in higher calibre competitions. We proudly witnessed the sport development of sixteen (16) of them through Golf Québec’s structures. They are:

Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Joey Savoie (Pinegrove), and Hugo Bernard (Club Laval-sur-le-Lac) are part of the Young Pro squad aimed at establishing a program of high excellence for the development of players at the professional level.

In the Amateur squad, Laurent Desmarchais (Vallée du Richelieu), Chris Vandette (Kanawaki), Étienne Papineau (Pinegrove), Céleste Dao (Summerlea), Brigitte Thibault (Rosemère Fontainebleau), Noémie Paré (Victoriaville), and Sarah-Ève Rhéaume (Royal Québec) are great Québec prospects on Team Canada.

Finally, the junior squad includes Félix Bouchard (Vallée du Richelieu), Malik Dao (Summerlea), Mathieu Lafontaine (Summerlea), James Newton (Royal Ottawa), and Jean-Philippe Parr (Ki-8-Eb) in the boys’ division as well as Anne-Léa Lavoie (Lorette) for the girls. These young golfers represent a bright future for golf in Québec.

