Golf Quebec Re-Launches 2020 Tournament Schedule

Eager golfers awaiting positive news from Golf Québec regarding their 2020 tournament schedule should be pleased. The Association announced a revised schedule today, including the re-assigned dates for events that were to be played earlier in the year when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from occurring,

The shortened competitive calendar will now begin at the end of July and run through September, even including a “Spring” Open.

“The excitement is at its peak in golf clubs. The pandemic situation is greatly improving and the government is deconfining the sports and leisure sector faster than expected, so it is possible for Golf Québec to review its activity calendar. It is essential for our organization to offer our members and young athletes some competitive activities so that they can pursue their development and, at the same time, ensure the continuity of Golf Québec’s traditions. This, of course, in full compliance with the prescribed government measures,” mentioned Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, Executive Director of the provincial federation.

Online registration is expected to open on July 6 for the events which will all be conducted with safety measures in place. Revised qualifying is in place for some events so potential competitors should seek further clarification if needed.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the directives set out in the Organization Guide for Golf Competitions. These guidelines may be updated as the situation evolves and new government measures are announced between now and the start of provincial competitions.

The 2020 Golf Quebec Schedule: