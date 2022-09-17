Golf Travel: Five-star Praise for Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel



It’s the tallest hotel on the island of Ireland, and those looking for a jump-off spot for their golf vacation in Northern Ireland may want to consider a stay at Belfast’s Grand Central hotel. A recent AA inspector’s report only confirms the praise Flagstick staff had for the place when they visited several years ago.

The AA’s inspector’s report heaped praise on the hotel in the heart of Belfast, saying it offered “five-star service delivered by a friendly and engaging team” and that “first impressions of the Hastings Grand Central are excellent”.



The AA added: “The diverse, spacious and versatile public areas present extremely well, having benefited from some serious investment. Bedrooms and bathrooms are equipped and furnished to a high standard.”



Additionally, the hotel’s Seahorse Restaurant has been awarded an AA Rosette which is given to restaurants that achieve outstanding gourmet offerings that include good quality local ingredients.



The Grand Central is the second in the Hastings collection of six luxury hotels to be given a five-star rating, joining sister property the Culloden Estate and Spa as well as three other hotels in Northern Ireland’s elite bracket.



General Manager, Stephen Meldrum, said: “When we opened the doors of the Grand Central in June 2018, we wanted to bring a different experience to Belfast and we have achieved that. From the very beginning we have provided a five-star proposition, so it is fantastic for this to have been made official.”



With 23 floors, 300 rooms and three restaurants, the Grand Central is an impressive fusion of glamour, grandeur and the unique giant spirit of Belfast.



The bar and restaurant choices range from the chic Grand Café on the ground floor to the design-led Seahorse Bar and Restaurant overlooking Bedford Street.



Its pièce de resistance, however, is the Observatory, the highest cocktail bar on the island of Ireland, which sits on the 23rd floor offering magical mixology, superb small plates food and spectacular views across the city.



Set in the up-and-coming Linen Quarter, the luxury hotel is a spectacular hub for exploring all that Belfast has to offer. With a host of options right on its doorstep, including Belfast City Hall, the Empire Music Hall and the covered St George’s Market, historians, shopaholics and theatre buffs alike will be spoiled for choice on a stay at the Grand Central.



An adventure into the restaurants, pubs and clubs of the Cathedral Quarter is a short walk away, as is a journey through the Titanic Quarter to uncover the story of RMS Titanic.



The incredible Titanic Belfast exhibition tells the story of the world’s most famous ship right at the place where she was designed and launched over 100 years ago.



Further attractions such as the opulent Grand Opera House, intriguing Crumlin Road Gaol and the fascinating Ulster Museum are also close to the Grand Central.



