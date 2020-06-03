GolfBC Group Looks To Lobb + Partners As Their Consulting Design Firm

Western Canada’s largest golf course owner and operator and one of Canada’s foremost golf, resort and residential management company is pleased to announce the appointment of the Canadian and British based golf course architectural firm, Lobb + Partners.

In the first instance Lobb + Partners will review the architectural nature of GolfBC’s seven golf courses in British Columbia. The company will review each of these properties and identify opportunities that will allow for improved on-course playability and strategy, enhanced sustainability initiatives and to maximize the aesthetic value for players while respecting the original integrity of the course architects.

“Our Director of Grounds Maintenance, Brett Finlayson and I undertook a comprehensive interview process to carefully appoint the correct design partner for our group. It was imperative the selected design firm had a thorough understanding of multi course ownership dynamics while delivering design solutions that enhance the playing experiences for our customers. We greatly look forward to working with Tim Lobb, Alex Hay and Oliver Tubb from their British Columbia base,” said Andy Hedley, VP of Golf Operations, GolfBC Group.

Tim Lobb, Founder and Principal of Lobb + Partners added, “It is always a thrill to work with clients who seek to make their golf facilities player friendly, sustainable, adaptable to an evolving market and maintenance friendly. We greatly look forward to collaborating with GolfBC to implement intelligent design solutions to their exceptional venues.”

“Part of our vision for establishing a presence in Canada is to work with likeminded clients who value the importance of their golf courses and the positive impact of well-considered design solutions. We are excited to join the Canadian golf community and look forward to assisting owners and operators for many years to come.”

The work with GolfBC is scheduled to commence later in 2020 with further review in 2021.